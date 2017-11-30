One killed in Darlington County shooting, officials confirm - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

One killed in Darlington County shooting, officials confirm

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that has left one person dead Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at a home on Flat Creek Road in the Darlington area of Darlington County. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the release states, and the State Law Enforcement Division is assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    MBPD investigating after shots fired at Carver Street Apartments

    MBPD investigating after shots fired at Carver Street Apartments

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:36 PM EST2017-11-30 17:36:35 GMT
    Police on scene of the shooting incident at Carver Street Apartments. (Source: WMBF News)Police on scene of the shooting incident at Carver Street Apartments. (Source: WMBF News)

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after shots were fired at Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, according to Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. 

    More >>

    The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after shots were fired at Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, according to Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Student arrested after a gun, face mask and bullets were found inside backpack, police say

    Student arrested after a gun, face mask and bullets were found inside backpack, police say

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-11-30 16:52:49 GMT
    Caeleb Andrew Sailer (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Caeleb Andrew Sailer (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charter school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials discovered a firearm, bullets and drugs during a search of his belongings, according to an Horry County Police Incident report. Police were dispatched to the Coastal Leadership Academy at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after being informed that a student brought a firearm to school. The student’s suspected marijuana use led school officials to...

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charter school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials discovered a firearm, bullets and drugs during a search of his belongings, according to an Horry County Police Incident report. Police were dispatched to the Coastal Leadership Academy at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after being informed that a student brought a firearm to school. The student’s suspected marijuana use led school officials to...

    More >>

  • Tonight at 6PM - What's the Story with 'Horry'?

    Tonight at 6PM - What's the Story with 'Horry'?

    Thursday, November 30 2017 11:47 AM EST2017-11-30 16:47:20 GMT
    Tonight at 6PM on WMBF News (Source: WMBF News)Tonight at 6PM on WMBF News (Source: WMBF News)

    Ho-ree, Or-ee, O-ree - How do you pronounce Horry? We spoke to local historians, Horry County natives, and tourists fresh off the plane to find what’s the story with Horry, and we learned some fascinating history about our area in the process. Tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for this story.

    More >>

    Ho-ree, Or-ee, O-ree - How do you pronounce Horry? We spoke to local historians, Horry County natives, and tourists fresh off the plane to find what’s the story with Horry, and we learned some fascinating history about our area in the process. Tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for this story.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly