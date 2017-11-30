Darlington man, 55, victim of deadly shooting Wednesday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that has left one person dead Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at a home on Flat Creek Road in the Darlington area of Darlington County. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the release states, and the State Law Enforcement Division is assisting.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 55-year-old Larry Moody, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

