Holiday loan can provide Christmas cash, but financial planner says to read the fine print

Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after shots were fired at Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, according to Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting incident after shots were fired at Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, according to Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charter school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials discovered a firearm, bullets and drugs during a search of his belongings, according to an Horry County Police Incident report. Police were dispatched to the Coastal Leadership Academy at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after being informed that a student brought a firearm to school. The student’s suspected marijuana use led school officials to...More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charter school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials discovered a firearm, bullets and drugs during a search of his belongings, according to an Horry County Police Incident report. Police were dispatched to the Coastal Leadership Academy at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after being informed that a student brought a firearm to school. The student’s suspected marijuana use led school officials to...More >>
Ho-ree, Or-ee, O-ree - How do you pronounce Horry? We spoke to local historians, Horry County natives, and tourists fresh off the plane to find what’s the story with Horry, and we learned some fascinating history about our area in the process. Tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for this story.More >>
Ho-ree, Or-ee, O-ree - How do you pronounce Horry? We spoke to local historians, Horry County natives, and tourists fresh off the plane to find what’s the story with Horry, and we learned some fascinating history about our area in the process. Tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for this story.More >>
A search warrant executed at a home in Lumberton has led to the seizure of 747 grams of marijuana and $14,590 in U.S. currency, according to a Lumberton Police Department press release. The Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit served the search warrant at a residence located on East 5th Street on Nov. 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m.More >>
A search warrant executed at a home in Lumberton has led to the seizure of 747 grams of marijuana and $14,590 in U.S. currency, according to a Lumberton Police Department press release. The Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit served the search warrant at a residence located on East 5th Street on Nov. 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m.More >>
Two chiropractors who practiced in Conway were each charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud by a Grand Jury in Florence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.More >>
Two chiropractors who practiced in Conway were each charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud by a Grand Jury in Florence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office.More >>
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.More >>
Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.More >>
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.More >>
Two women have accused Simmons of forcing them to have sex with him.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>