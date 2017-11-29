Potential plans for Myrtle Beach Superblock on hold until after first of the year

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that has left one person injured, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is seeking to identify a man suspected of shoplifting, according to an HCPD Facebook post.More >>
Senators and representatives from the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and Lowcountry areas met at Horry Georgetown Technical College Wednesday afternoon to discuss a number of topics, but the one that stood out the most was the proposed sale of Santee Cooper.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach will wait until January to move forward with any plans or proposals for the Superblock area.More >>
It's a historical highway nearly 300 years old, right here in Horry County. Now, it is being preserved by the Daughters of the American Revolution's Theodosia Burr Chapter.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >>
A 46-year-old Guntersville woman was mauled to death and another woman was seriously injured after four dogs attacked them.More >>
