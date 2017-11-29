Potential plans for Myrtle Beach Superblock on hold until after first of the year

Plans or proposals for the Myrtle Beach Superblock won't move forward until January. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach will wait until January to move forward with any plans or proposals for the Superblock area.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the project isn't time sensitive and three new people on the city council, including incoming mayor Brenda Bethune, need to be brought up to speed.

Kruea added it's possible things could change.

Back in January, plans were announced to bring a new Chapin Memorial Library and a children’s museum to the area

In February, Myrtle Beach City Council approved a motion that allows the city to use eminent domain to obtain the last two occupied businesses in the Superblock.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.