Horry council looks to rewrite proposed smoking ban that 'went way above and beyond'

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council will work to rewrite a proposed ordinance that would ban smoking on county-owned property.

That decision was made at the county's fall budget retreat on Wednesday.

Right now, the ordinance would make it illegal to smoke on county-owned property such as the government center, the boat landing, parks and courthouses. It would not ban smoking countywide.

Several council members were concerned about the fairness of the proposed ban. They also said writing smoking tickets would not be a priority for the police department.

“My main problem was the fact that we were taking choice away from the people and I don’t think government should ever do that. The ordinance that was presented was totally crazy,” Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “You can’t even walk into the building with a pack of cigarettes. It just went way above and beyond everything.”

Council will vote on the rewritten ordinance at their Dec. 12 meeting.

Additionally, the county is moving forward with plans to change impact fees.

“The administration wants to move forward and bring back to us recommendations to work with the South Carolina Association of Counties, which we understand. It’s on their agenda also, to see what we need to do to put together legislation that we can present to state legislators to get the laws changed,” council chairman Mark Lazarus said.

He added the county is behind on stormwater because of the growth in the area.

“We went from 200 miles of ditches to 400. The number of roads that increased that we have in our system now all have stormwater damage to them," Lazarus said. "So the demands from stormwater maintenance has more than doubled over the last 10 years.”

Council voted against a 30 percent stormwater fee option on Wednesday because they say it’s not fair to taxpayers.

It’s either initiate some kind of impact fee that we can utilize, or we’re going to have to raise millage during taxes and that’s not something council is looking to do,” Lazarus said.

