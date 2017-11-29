City finishing up refurbishing of boxcar, caboose at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

Red paint is applied to a caboose at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The contractor is putting the final touches on two Myrtle Beach rail cars - a red caboose and a black boxcar – that were brought to the Myrtle Beach Train Depot this summer.

A post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page shows a red coat of paint being added to the caboose. Once the painting is finished, the next step will be to build a foundation for the cars near the train depot and then connect them with the decking.

According to the post, plans are to use the caboose as a kitchen facility and the boxcar as meeting and storage space.

The boxcar arrived at the train depot in mid-June, followed more than a month later by the caboose.

