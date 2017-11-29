Missing 13-year-old Florence girl found safe, according to authorities

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 13-year-old Florence girl who went missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an FCSO press release, 13-year-old Evory Kimberly Johnson was last seen walking on Medford Lane in Florence after getting off a school bus at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By 9:30 p.m., the FCSO advised she had been found.

