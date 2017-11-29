As city grows, Conway looks to approve new housing plans

Lots are being sold in a new housing developments in Conway. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The city of Conway is growing quickly.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 50,000 people will live in Conway by the year 2040. City officials said its current population is 25,758, which comes from the city’s updated Comprehensive Plan Population Element.

City planning director Mary Catherine Hyman said every week, someone reaches out about developing property in Conway.

“We have several rezoning and annexations and bringing more property into the city," Hyman said. "There is a lot of development happening right now.”

Some of the growth is happening off Church Street, in the outskirts of the downtown area. The third phase of the Rivertown Row single-family home development is underway. There is room for 70 new lots and contractors with the project said it is about one month behind. However, homes are expected to close in the next three months.

Sandy Heron, for one, moved to Rivertown Row from Pittsburgh two years ago with her husband.

“When we came into the development, we knew this is where we wanted to be," Heron said. "It’s nice, clean, accessible to everything - the stores, restaurants - not that far from 501.”

Hyman noted that the city isn't seeing growth in just one particular area.

“We’re seeing a little bit of everything," she said. "Every month, we are seeing a lot of single-family development, commercial development and even commercial development in existing businesses. We have a lot of people who are coming in and wanting to revamp some existing buildings in the city, which is exciting.”

Heron is all for the new plans for development in her neighborhood.

“I think the city is pushing for that because if there is more housing, a lot of times that develops more business," she said. "If there is more business, that means more jobs and just bringing people in.”

In addition to the Rivertown Row development, there are signs directing drivers along Church Street to the spot where the Carsen’s Ferry custom homes are going up. Some lots have already sold.

“If anybody is looking for a nice, friendly, family-oriented community, Conway is the place to be,” Heron said.

A request for rezoning will go before Conway City Council Monday for more single-family homes toward the Four Mile Road area. There will also be requests for more student housing along U.S. 501 and Wild Wing Road.

