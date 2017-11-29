DAR working to preserve historical roadway used by George Washington

A historical highway in Horry County was once used by President George Washington.y (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's a historical highway nearly 300 years old, right here in Horry County.

Now, it is being preserved by the Daughters of the American Revolution's Theodosia Burr Chapter.

The reason? The nation's first president, George Washington, made his way down this historical trail, once a major roadway in colonial times.

That all happened right here in Horry County in late 1791. Now, people in the community are working to get a historical marker put in at the remains of Broad Road at Vereen Memorial Garden so that history is never forgotten.

“To know that George Washington rode right down this trail, that's exciting to know,” Jane Harvey, DAR's chapter regent, said.

Benjamin Burroughs, director of the Horry County Archives Center, said the road was once considered a super roadway in 1791, when President George Washington made his way through Horry County.

By looking at historical maps, one can see the path that Washington might have taken during his southern tour.

“When I'm on that road, I think about Washington coming down here and what he would have seen and thought, but not only him ... some of the other famous people that came down. We've had Revolutionary War soldiers, armies marching down that road,” Burroughs said.

Funding for the project has been completed and the historical marker should be on display by spring 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.