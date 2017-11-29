World War II vet receives special quilt to commemorate his service

A veteran of World War II and the Korean War was honored at a ceremony in Murrells Inlet on Wednesday. (Source: WMBF News)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A special ceremony was held Wednesday at St. Michael's Church in Murrells Inlet to honor a veteran.

Wally Saving served his country in World Ward II and the Korean War. On Wednesday morning, he was presented with a quilt honoring his military service.

Both Saving and his wife, Nancy, were grateful for the surprise.

"They're just beautiful. I said I saw another person get one about a month ago and I said, ‘Uh, it was a surprise to him,’” Nancy Saving said. “Yes, complete surprise, because they called yesterday and said ‘We're going to give him his quilt today.’ So I had no advance warning except one day."

The couple will next celebrate Walter’s 91st birthday on Dec. 21.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.