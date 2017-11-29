Driver was inches away from being impaled by fence that flew off truck

“And next thing I know, I went from clear vision to loud thud,” Cruz said. “I'm like, ‘What in the world just happened?’” (Source: Steven Cruz)

The wooden fence was inches away from impaling driver Steven Cruz as he drove down Hwy. 501 in Conway. (Source: Steven Cruz)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A fence fell off a truck and nearly impaled a driver in Conway Tuesday night on Highway 501, and the driver said he’s so lucky, he’s going to play the lottery.

When you're driving down a busy highway like Highway 501 in Conway around 7 p.m., you're definitely aware of your surroundings. But when a wooden fence fell off a truck driving in front of Steven Cruz last night, and headed straight for his windshield, he was inches away from losing his life.

Cruz loves cars. He is a member of the Myrtle Beach Car Enthusiasts Page on social media, so when he got to attend a meet for the first time, he was excited.

“I've been here for a few weeks, and I've been looking online at the car meets and stuff, and finally yesterday, I get to go,” Cruz said.

So Cruz jumped into his ‘98 Honda Civic, and was on his way.

“We're going down Highway 501,” Cruz explained. “Traffic is normal.”

But that night would be anything but normal for Cruz.

“That's when I notice this pickup truck on the far right, and all of a sudden, I see something just fly off the back of the trailer.”

What Cruz saw was a fence that would impale the windshield of his red Honda, inches away from his head.

“And next thing I know, I went from clear vision to loud thud,” Cruz said. “I'm like, ‘What in the world just happened?’”

But it wasn't over.

“The little bit of time you have to react, you have to keep composure because cars are coming,” Cruz continued.

Cruz's wife, who was driving behind him with their two sons, eventually got the driver's attention to stop.

He says if he had been leaning on the center console or had his family with him, the outcome could've been much worse.

“My 13-year-old likes to ride with me when we go to this kind of stuff and yesterday, he didn't have the chance to get with me in the car,” Cruz said.

With a laugh, Cruz said with his newfound luck, he’s “gotta play the lottery. That’s what I want to do now.”

Cruz clearly acknowledged how lucky he is to be alive, and considers that his reward. All he wants now is for his car to be fixed so he can fulfill his goal of entering it as a show car.

