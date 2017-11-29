Police investigate shooting that killed a 17-year-old Robeson County boy

ST. PAULS, NC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a Tuesday shooting in Robeson County that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

The incident happened in the St. Pauls area. According to St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West Broad Street, between a Burger King and a BP gas station.

Hagens said Zachary Mears, 17, died as a result of that shooting.

He added there are possible suspects, but the investigation continues. No arrests have been made at this time.

