Police investigate shooting that killed a 17-year-old Robeson County boy

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
ST. PAULS, NC (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a Tuesday shooting in Robeson County that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.

The incident happened in the St. Pauls area. According to St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West Broad Street, between a Burger King and a BP gas station.

Hagens said Zachary Mears, 17, died as a result of that shooting.

He added there are possible suspects, but the investigation continues. No arrests have been made at this time.

