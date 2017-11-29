Get your Christmas photo with Santa at the beach this weekend

One family getting their photo taken with Santa at the beach. (Source: SC State Parks on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you haven’t taken your Christmas photo yet, South Carolina State Parks is giving you the chance to get your photo taken with Santa at the beach!

Santa Claus will be on the beach at Myrtle Beach State Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 to create memorable photos for visitors and their families, according to the agency’s website.

Visitors can also bring their pets, but they must be on a leash, the SC State Parks event listing states.

The photos are free with park admission, but visitors will have to bring their own cameras. Admission to the park is $5 for adults and $3 for children, and all donations go towards educational park programs.

Details on the SC State Parks Facebook post below:

