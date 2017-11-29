City of Florence to host Downtown Christmas Magic celebration

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The City of Florence and Florence Downtown Development have scheduled a Downtown Christmas Magic celebration, according to a press release.

The event will take place on Dec. 1 in Downtown Florence. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa Claus at the County Complex Building at 180 North Irby Street. Downtown Christmas Magic continues in the 100 block of West Evans Street from 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 9:00 p.m., the press release states.

Christmas music will be performed by seven different choirs and musical groups.

Children’s activities, as well as a meet and greet with Santa Claus, is also scheduled. Admission to the event is free.

Click here for additional details or call the Downtown Florence Development Office at 843-678-5912.

