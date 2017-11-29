Humpback whales spotted from Myrtle Beach State Park pier

One of the humpback whales spotted at Myrtle Beach State Park over the weekend. (Source: South Carolina State Parks on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two humpback whales were spotted from Myrtle Beach State Park pier over the weekend, according to South Carolina State Parks.

The Facebook page for the state’s state parks organization posted a photo of one of the whales, saying it was spotted over the weekend at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

“Sometimes during the winter months, these creatures can be seen along the SC coast,” the post states. “What a cool sight to see!”

