Deal Diva: How to master online discounts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just because Black Friday has come and gone, doesn't mean the online deals are over just yet. You really don't have settle for full price when shopping online, there are a few tricks and hacks to help you save online, not just during the holidays, but year-round.

Use your tools.

Check out Invisible Hand, the browser extension can be downloaded to Chrome, Safari, or Fire Fox browsers to help you find the lowest price for the item you want to buy. The browser extension tracks prices for 11,000 online stores, and even airlines it will send a pop-up notification to indicate whether an item you're viewing is cheaper elsewhere.

Also use browser extension, Honey to automatically find coupons you can use for a purchase. This application works well with Chrome, once downloaded it will find coupons at checkout, that will help you save money, a pop-up notification will ask if you would like to try available coupon codes. It also searches Amazon for the lowest selling price on products in your shopping cart.

The Gift of gift cards.

Use gift cards to make purchases for others, or yourself. There are dozens of websites that offer gift cards below face value. Sam's Club also offers discounted gift cards to specific retailers. Discounts vary, from 1% to up to 5% off the face value.

Let's Chat.

Shopping at a retailer online? Use their instant chat service to ask for a lower price. You can say there's a product that you really want but it's stretching your budget, ask if there are any promotions or discount codes that can be applied to help fit your budget.

Leave it in your cart.

Play hard to get, it's okay. Put items in your shopping cart and leave it there. You may notice an email from the online retailer offering a discount for you to complete your cart purchase. According to Consumer Reports, Kate Spade offered a shopper 15% off an order she left in her cart overnight. I have also used this trick with small online retailers.

Get rewards for shopping.

Use shopping portals like Ebates to earn rewards. Once you create an account, start browsing through retailers to earn rewards for purchases made on those sites.

Now if you want to skipping shipping cost here's a few things you can do:

Free shipping with Amazon Prime. If you're not a member already, sign-up for the 30- day free trial just in time for the holiday season to get free two-day shipping. Amazon will charge for the service at the end of the trial period, so remember to cancel the membership if you don't plan to keep it.

December 15, is National Free Shipping Day. Thousands of retailers are participating to see a full list of retailers that will offer no shipping costs, click here.

Also, choose the pick-up in store option if available.

Ask for a discount or free shipping, just pick up the phone to call customer service, or even request over online instant chat. You could receive a discount, a free shipping code, or even both.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.