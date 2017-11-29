‘Sizable quantity’ of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-9 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

‘Sizable quantity’ of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-95, FCSO confirms

(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office seized a sizable quantity of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 Wednesday.

The drugs were found during a traffic stop by deputies with the Criminal Enforcement Unit, Major Mike Nunn confirmed.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this incident.

