American Airlines announces nonstop service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport from MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – American Airlines has announced nonstop service from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an Horry County Department of Airports press release.

The new seasonal, Saturday only, service will begin June 7, 2018 and operate through Aug. 20, 2018.

Spirit Airlines currently operates a seasonal, nonstop route from the Chicago-O’Hare International Airport to Myrtle Beach.

“The O’Hare International Airport is a global hub for American Airlines, passengers in the Grand Strand now have another convenient option for traveling to the Chicago area, points across the United States and markets around the world. American is a vital partner to the airport and community; we thank them for their continued commitment to our market, said Scott Van Moppes, Director of Airports for Horry County.”

