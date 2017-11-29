FIRST ALERT: 'Supermoon' makes a return this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This weekend's full moon is described as a "supermoon".

When the full moon rises on Sunday night, December 3rd, it will be first and last supermoon of 2017.

A supermoon happens when the full moon occurs at approximately the same time in which the orbit of the moon makes it closest pass to earth. When this happens, the moon can appear to be 15 percent to as much as 30 percent brighter and larger than usual.

The moon will be full at 10:47 am Sunday morning and will reach it's closest point to earth on Monday at 3:34 am. The combination of those two factors gives us the supermoon on Sunday night. The moon will appear roughly 7 percent larger and 13 percent brighter than a normal full moon.

At it's closest point, the moon will pass 222,135 miles from earth. Typically, the moon is 238,000 miles from earth. Because the orbit of the moon around the earth is not perfectly round, it's distance from our planet varies through the year. Just two weeks after it's closest pass on Sunday, the moon will reach 253,000 miles from earth on December 19th.

Want to see the supermoon? Assuming skies are clear, the best view of the supermoon will be as it rises on the northeastern horizon at 5:34 pm Sunday evening.

