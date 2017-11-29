CCU police seek to identify man who posted 'unapproved materials' on campus

CCU DPS also posted this image of a vehicle in connection with the case. (Source: CCU DPS)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University officials have posted an image of a man who is wanted for posting "unapproved materials" on campus, several weeks after fliers that read "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE" were found posted around the university.

The Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page posted an image of the man posting a flier on a door on campus, and an image of a vehicle. The post asks that anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle call 843-349-2177 or text a tip to 843-349-8477.

WMBF News has reached out to CCU officials to confirm that the man shown in the Facebook post Wednesday is wanted for posting fliers with the words: "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE," which were found at several locations around the university's campus earlier this month.

The papers were not approved by the school and were removed, per the university’s policy.

The fliers were posted at various locations on campus, and appeared to be part of a national social media campaign, according to a statement from the university. Any signs on campus must first be approved, and as they were not, the signs were removed, in accordance with university policy.

The matter was turned over to the CCU Department of Public Safety, who reviewed film, license tag readers, and a photo of the person who posted the signs.

“If investigators are able to identify the individual, the University will determine the appropriate steps to be taken,” the statement reads.

The Facebook page for the Social Justice Research Initiative posted an image of one such flier posted on the door of the Wall building Monday morning. The post includes a quote from a Washington Post article reporting on these signs and stickers appearing on campuses across the country. The quote reads: “The white victim construct is one that experts say, not so long ago, only had traction in avowed white supremacists, segregationists and neo-Nazi circles. But today, it animates open and anonymous public discussions of race and shapes the nation’s politics.”

