Officers find heroin on man after they stopped him for dancing in Walgreens parking lot, report says

If you’re planning on decking out your home in holiday lights, you’ll want to make sure you’re doing it without putting your home at risk for fire. According to the American Red Cross nearly 47,000 fires occur during the holiday season.More >>
A man was found to be in possession of one gram of heroin after police stopped him for dancing in a Walgreens parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for second degree domestic violence, according to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in St. Pauls, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the St. Pauls Police Department with the investigation.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a resolution to repeal the ban on beach tents that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1.More >>
Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.More >>
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.More >>
Patches the cat is on the ground and back with his family after a 48-hour ordeal stuck on top of a power pole.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says an off-duty Richmond police officer shot and killed a teen during an attempted robbery early Monday.More >>
