Officers find heroin on man after they stopped him for dancing in Walgreens parking lot, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was found to be in possession of one gram of heroin after police stopped him for dancing in a Walgreens parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police were patrolling the area of 3rd Ave South and Kings Hwy when they observed a man dancing while carrying a bag in the Walgreens parking lot at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The business was closed and the parking lot was dark, the report says.

After making contact with the man, police asked him what he was doing in the parking lot; the man replied “just dancing.” After his information was run through police databases, it was discovered that he had an indefinite trespass issued against him from the Walgreens at 300 South Kings Hwy, the location where police found him dancing.

Andrew Scott, 40, was charged with trespassing. After searching Scott, three wax slips containing one gram of a white powder fell out of his hat. The substance tested positive for heroin, police say.

In addition to the trespassing charge, an arrest warrant for possession of heroin will also be sought.

Scott is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

