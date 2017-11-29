Horry County Sheriff's Office seeking to locate man wanted for domestic violence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for second degree domestic violence, according to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Gelentrey Dean Jackson, 22, was last seen in the Loris area of Horry County.

If you have information on Jackson’s whereabouts, call the warrant tip line at 843-915-5688.

