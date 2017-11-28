One person injured in Darlington County shooting; victim not cooperating with investigators

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury Tuesday night in a shooting in Darlington County.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a local hospital at 9 p.m. due to a person being brought by a personal vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim and others are not cooperating with deputies, making law enforcement unable to determine where the shooting occurred, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

