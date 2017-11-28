Surfside Beach Town Council reverses ban on beach tents

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a resolution to repeal the ban on beach tents that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1.

A second and final reading of the ordinance to reverse the tent ban passed 6 to 1, with Councilman Randle Stevens casting the sole dissenting vote.

While the ordinance will allow for beach tents, they must be spaced 10 feet apart.

Mayor Bob Childs says the plan is a good compromise for everyone.

"I think we did something for everybody," Bob Childs said. "If you want a tent, you're going to be able to use the tent. They are not going to be obstructing people that complained they couldn't see around the tents. the tents will be in straight lines against the dunes. There'll be ten feet in between tents, and that's so police and emergency vehicles can get in between them."

Also discussed in Town Council's meeting was Town Administrator Micki Fellner's power. Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would require Fellner to get approval from Town Council before hiring or firing department directors. The vote was 4-3.

The future of the pier was also discussed. Mayor Bob Childs says the town will have a phone call with FEMA on Thursday where they expect to find out how much FEMA will be able to fund the rebuilding of the pier.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.