Surfside Beach Town Council reverses ban on beach tents

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for second degree domestic violence, according to a press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in St. Pauls, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the St. Pauls Police Department with the investigation.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a resolution to repeal the ban on beach tents that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1.More >>
One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury Tuesday night in a shooting in Darlington County.More >>
Almost 40 nonprofit organizations from all over the Pee Dee participated in #GivingTuesdayPeeDee at the Florence Center.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.More >>
