Hartsville man charged with murder of 18-year-old turns himself in

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man accused of shooting and killing a teen earlier this month has turned himself into authorities.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Keith Kevin Larry turned himself into investigators Tuesday night without incident.

Larry is charged with murder in the Nov. 13 shooting death of 18-year-old Quanzavius Tylik Ceasar at a home on Boss Man Road in the Lamar area, the release stated. He will face other charges related to this incident.

Additionally, the suspect has been charged with two counts of armed robbery for the Nov. 10 robbery of the United Gas Station and the Nov. 13 robbery of Yogi Mini Mart, according to the press release.

Both convenience stores are located on Oates Highway in the Lamar area.

