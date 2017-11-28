MBPD: Longs woman charged after leading police on chase following fight at motel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Longs woman has been arrested and charged after leading Myrtle Beach police on a vehicle chase Monday night that extended beyond the city limits and into Horry County.

According to a video post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, AnnMarie Jane Guilbault was charged with carjacking, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and 12 traffic citations.

MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby said in the video that police responded to the The Virginian Motel, located in the 1800 block of South Ocean Boulevard, after getting calls about a large fight that involved weapons.

Police were provided with a vehicle and suspect description, and stopped the car in question at Third Avenue South and Kings Highway, Crosby stated.

Law enforcement told everyone inside to get out of the vehicle. The suspect allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to flee the scene while dragging two others a short distance, according to Crosby.

The suspect refused to stop for the pursuing officers and the car chase left the city limits. Horry County police assisted and the woman was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

