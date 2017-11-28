Phone service down in some Florence County communities - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Phone service down in some Florence County communities

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several Florence County communities are without landline phone service Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, Frontier landline phone service is down in the Johnsonville, Pamplico and Lake City areas.

Those who have an emergency in any of those areas should call 911 from a cellphone.

