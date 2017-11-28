Phone service down in some Florence County communities

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several Florence County communities are without landline phone service Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, Frontier landline phone service is down in the Johnsonville, Pamplico and Lake City areas.

Those who have an emergency in any of those areas should call 911 from a cellphone.

Frontier Landline Phone service in the Johnsonville, Pamplico, and Lake City Areas is currently down at the moment. If you have an emergency in either of these areas of Florence County please dial 911 from a cellular phone to get through to our 911 center. — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) November 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.