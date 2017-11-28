Local massage students, instructor react to national ‘Massage Envy’ scandal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The popular spa chain Massage Envy is facing hundreds of sexual assault allegations from various franchisee locations across the country.

Massage Envy released the following statement regarding the reports that first surfaced in Buzzfeed:

Each of these incidents is heartbreaking for us and for the franchisees that operate Massage Envy locations, and we will never stop looking for ways to help our franchisees provide a safe environment at Massage Envy franchise locations. The article references 180 reported incidents. These occurred over a span of 15-plus years and 125 million massages. But, we believe that even ONE incident is too many, so we are constantly listening, learning, and evaluating how we can continue to strengthen our policies with respect to handling of these issues.

WMBF News asked company officials how they investigates inappropriate conduct.

"Franchisees must immediately remove the therapist from the schedule and report the incident to Massage Envy Franchising," a company response stated. "The franchisee must also conduct a prompt, fair and thorough investigation of the allegation, with the assistance of outside experts if needed. If the franchisee finds that a zero-tolerance offense occurred, they are required to terminate the therapist and that therapist is ineligible for hire at any Massage Envy franchise location nationwide.”

Horry Georgetown Technical College has a two-semester massage therapy program. Before registering, students must have a criminal background check and a drug screening. In order to be a licensed massage therapist in South Carolina, they then must pass three national certified exams.

Student Bryan Fields said the massage therapy program is rigorous. He added he heard about the sexual assault allegations and hopes people don’t let isolated incidents influence their thoughts on an entire industry.

“My passion is to help people and to assist people," Fields said. "This might be a hot topic for now, but massage therapy is a legitimate practice and massage therapy does have roots that go back years and years and years.”

Longtime instructor April Crietz said it’s her job to train her students to enter the workforce.

“Massage is more than just rubbing skin, and in order to help our clients with muscular conditions, we need to know what we are doing,” Crietz said. “Massage really, to some people, is a joke because of the things that happen on the outside, the bobo spas that get shut down for inappropriate behavior and that just gives us a bad name in the profession.”

Fields said legitimate massage practices won't hire someone who is not licensed or qualified, or who doesn't have extensive education in anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and practical massage application.

There is a difference between male and females going into the profession, and Crietz believes male therapists are usually very cautious when going through the program and then working for the public.

“There’s definitely a difference between that because perhaps male therapists get a bad rap because of the sexual overtones of it," Crietz said. "People are people and people that actually want to help people should not be labeled in that sort of category.”

The topic of ethics came into discussion, hitting on matters like personal and sexual boundaries, and appropriateness with clients.

“If a client made an advance, they are told what to do. They can either tell them to end it right now, your massage is over, and in no way would our students initiate anything like that,” Crietz said.

When it comes to revoking licenses or filing charges, Crietz said it can be hard when it’s the client’s word versus the therapist.

“There’s no cameras," she said. "It’s a tricky situation when it's occurring, to actually catch something wrong.”

There are between 14 and 20 students on average enrolled each semester in HGTC's massage therapy program. Crietz said students are known to have a good reputation and the local spas will typically hire them as therapists after schooling.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.