Bond granted for 19-year-old woman charged in fatal 2014 Loris shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Bond was granted Tuesday for a 19-year-old charged in connection with a fatal 2014 shooting in Loris.

At Tuesday’s hearing, a judge set Emericka Jackson’s bond at $50,000. Online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center state she was still incarcerated as of 5 p.m.

Jackson was 16 years old when she was charged with murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Deshadre Sampson.

The victim’s body was found at an abandoned home off Bennett Loop in Loris.

Police also charged Deterris Bellamy, who was 19 at the time, with murder in this case. His $80,000 bond was granted in December 2014.

