Bond granted for 19-year-old woman charged in fatal 2014 Loris shooting

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury Tuesday night in a shooting in Darlington County.More >>
Almost 40 nonprofit organizations from all over the Pee Dee participated in #GivingTuesdayPeeDee at the Florence Center.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a resolution to repeal the ban on beach tents that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed Monday night, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Captain Crosby confirms two black males robbed Lombardo’s Restaurant on Kings Highway. One of the suspects was wearing some sort of disguise, but at this point it’s unclear what kind. One employee was assaulted during the incident and received minor injuries.More >>
A Hartsville man accused of shooting and killing a teen earlier this month has turned himself into authorities.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
The heartbreaking loss of the 6-year old boy whose battle against cancer touched the community has now been made more painful by a possible scammer.More >>
A Denham Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly filing a false rape complaint against a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The FDA is advising dog owners against giving their pets "bone treats" following receiving reports of illness and deaths related to the treats.More >>
