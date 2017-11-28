Lumberton man who failed to appear for murder trial recaptured by authorities

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Lumberton man who was declared a fugitive after failing to show for his October murder trial was taken back into custody Tuesday.

According to Erich Hackney with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Walter McKoy Jr., was arrested in Hoke County, N.C. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

McKoy is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old William Nathaniel Covington in 2015.

When McKoy, who was out on a $150,000 reduced bond, failed to appear for his October trial, Superior Court Judge J. Gregory Bell issued an order for the defendant’s arrest and set his bond at $1.1 million upon being taken back into custody.

Hackney said Tuesday afternoon that a new trial date for McKoy has not yet been set.

