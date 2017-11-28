Florence police search for woman missing since Nov. 16

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was been missing since Nov. 16.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Kristianna E. Douglas was last seen in the 500 block of Church Street. She is possibly in the Darlington area.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.