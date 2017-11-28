HCFR: One person trapped following crash in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was trapped following a car crash in the Longs area Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened before 2:30 p.m. at S.C. 90 and Dogwood Road.

Crews were working to get the get the person out of the vehicle.

@hcfirerescue are on scene at HWY 90 / DOGWOOD RD for an MVA. Resources on scene reporting one victim trapped, working an extrication. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 28, 2017

