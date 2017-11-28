Consider This: Please consider adopting an angel

WMBF News is proud to partner, once again, this year with the Salvation Army and its Angel Tree Program.

The holidays are such a special time for us to be with friends, family and celebrate all we are thankful for.

Unfortunately, it can also be a stressful time for parents who cannot always provide presents for their children. Difficult circumstances can happen to anyone, so we ask that if you are able to step in and make a difference, please adopt an angel.

Because of your generosity, 1,500 children in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee last year were able to open presents on Christmas morning, and you know there is nothing like watching the anticipation and seeing the joy on a child’s face.

If you can, adopt an angel and bring the presents to the WMBF Lobby. We would love to say hello and thank you as we celebrate the season in this amazing community.

