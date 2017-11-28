Report: Lombardo's Restaurant robbed at gunpoint; suspects make off with 2 lighters, knife

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to Captain Joey Crosby. The suspects made off with just two lighters and a knife, according to the police report.

Crosby confirms two black males robbed Lombardo’s Restaurant on Kings Highway around 9 p.m. Monday.

One of the victims told police that as he was taking out the trash, he was rushed at the back door by the two men. One of the men pointed a handgun at the victim, told him to take him to the money, and asked for whatever he had on him, the report states. The victim handed the man his lighter, which is all he had on him at the time.

The other suspect grabbed a large knife on the counter and held it in the direction of a female victim, the report states. He told her to give him all her money; she handed him a lighter, which is the only thing she had on her at the time.

The first suspect walked the other victim into the dining area with a gun pointed to the back of his head, the report continues. The suspect again asked the victim where the money was, and when the victim said there wasn’t any, the suspect pistol-whipped him on the side of the head.

The suspect then ran back to the kitchen and told the other suspect to get out of there. Both men fled on foot out the back door.

One suspect was described by police as a black male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds in weight, wearing a gray hoodie and a black bandana with yellow on it.

Police described the other suspect as a black male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, 160 pounds in weight, clean-shaven, with short black hair wearing a black coat and khaki pants.

The report confirms that the suspects only made out with two $1 lighters and the knife taken from the restaurant.

MBPD is currently reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asking to call MBPD.

