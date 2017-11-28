MBPD investigating after Lombardo's Restaurant robbed at gunpoint Monday night

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, according to Captain Joey Crosby.

Captain Crosby confirms two black males robbed Lombardo’s Restaurant on Kings Highway around 9:00 p.m. One of the suspects was wearing some sort of disguise, but at this point it’s unclear what kind. They were armed with a gun and a knife.

One employee was assaulted during the incident and received minor injuries.

MBPD is currently reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to identify the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

