MBPD investigating after Lombardo's Restaurant robbed at gunpoint Monday night

A Lumberton man who was declared a fugitive after failing to show for his October murder trial was taken back into custody Tuesday.More >>
An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records. 31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. WMBF News has requested information about Gore’s arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.More >>
Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was been missing since Nov. 16.More >>
One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Dillon that killed a 17-year-old.More >>
One person was trapped following a car crash in the Longs area Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >>
Hunting season opens with a warning about a disease threatening the deer population. The main concern is that this disease has the potential to spread to humans.More >>
A youth pastor from Chester is charged with three counts of murder after police say he shot and killed his wife, daughter and his daughter's boyfriend Thanksgiving night.More >>
Roast beef sandwich giant buys sports bar favorite Buffalo Wild Wings.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
The Paragould Fire Department is working on a large field fire along Highway 69 east of Paragould.More >>
