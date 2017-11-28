Section of North Myrtle Beach road blocked while moving house - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Section of North Myrtle Beach road blocked while moving house

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: North Myrtle Beach Facebook) (Source: North Myrtle Beach Facebook)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Public Safety has advised travelers to avoid the area of Ye Olde Kings Hwy and 24th Avenue North for the next few hours while they move a house.

They advise most of the road will be blocked off. 

