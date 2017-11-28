Armed robbery leads to police chase in Florence, two arrested - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Armed robbery leads to police chase in Florence, two arrested

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
KESHAWN DEANDRE LADSON (Source: Florence County Detention Center) KESHAWN DEANDRE LADSON (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
LITTLE JOE MACK (Source: Florence County Detention Center) LITTLE JOE MACK (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An armed robbery in Florence early Tuesday morning ended in a police chase, according to Lt. Brandt with Florence Police.

Lt. Brandt tells WMBF News the armed robbery occurred around 12:55 a.m. at 209 East Marion Highway, the Oakland Superette. After an officer spotted a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop.  

A police chase ensued and eventually ended at the intersection of Waverly Avenue at Carolina Drive in Florence around 1:15 a.m. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot before being captured. 

18-year-old Keshawn Deandre Ladson and 20-year-old Little Joe Mack Jr., both of Florence, have been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly