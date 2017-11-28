FIRST ALERT: Colder weather pattern likely by mid December

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The current weather pattern featuring generally mild weather looks to flip to a colder pattern by the middle of December.

While the region has seen some cold and frosty nights recently, the overall weather pattern has featured fairly mild temperatures. This milder pattern will continue through the end of this week and into early next week despite the passage of a weak cold front this weekend.

The reason for the mild and tranquil weather pattern is the jetstream. In the current weather pattern, the jetstream is flowing quickly from west to east across the United States. A relatively flat jetstream pattern prevents cold air in Canada and the Arctic from flowing south into the US. Instead, the coldest temperatures stay locked up across the border while quiet and mild weather persists across much of the US. This flat jetstream pattern will likely continue through the end of this week and into the early and middle part of next week.

From late next week and into the middle part of December, a gradual transition to a more persistently cold weather pattern is likely to develop. Instead of the fast and flat jetstream pattern the US is seeing right now, a much more wavy jetstream will likely help in the delivery of colder temperatures. A large dip in the jetstream across the eastern US will help to usher the cold air in Canada southward into the US.

The time frame of the switch to a colder pattern is still somewhat uncertain in the latest forecast models. The European forecast model (EURO) is much quicker and more aggressive with colder temperatures likely arriving as early as the middle and end of the first week of December. The American model (GFS) shows a slower transition with mild weather through early next week with just a slight cool down thereafter.

A clearer picture on the time frame and extent of the colder pattern will likely evolve over the next 7 to 10 days as the pattern transition comes into better view with the forecast models.