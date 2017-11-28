Suspect Search: Authorities looking for suspects charged with larceny, shoplifting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - He claims he left drugs in the shoes he sold and wanted to get them back. Now authorities want to get him behind bars. At this point the Horry County Sheriff's Office can't find him, can you?

Dustin Kyle Elliott is charged with grand larceny, $10,000 or more. Authorities said Elliott brought two pairs of shoes into Plato's closet last month, which the store bought from him. He then returned the next day claiming he forgot he had left drugs in a secret compartment of a shoe and needed to get them back. When the employee asked Elliott to retrieve the drugs from the shoe outside of the store, Elliott took off. The the 29-year-old's last known address is on Cowboy Lane in Loris.

LaTonya Ashantia Moses, who also goes by Ta Ta, is on the loose. Authorities say she shoplifted nearly $1,000 worth of items from Palmetto Moon in the Tanger Outlet in Myrtle Beach last month. The 39-year-old's last known address is on Whittemore Street in Conway.

