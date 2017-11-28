'May God bless that man:' Suspect in murder of Galivants Ferry siblings arrested

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An Aynor man charged with the murder of two Galivants Ferry siblings was arrested Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records.

Brandon Craig Gore, 31, was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The suspect has been charged with the deaths of 25-year-old Porscha Cobb and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb, who both died of gunshot wounds in their home in Galivants Ferry on Sept. 14. Arrest warrants state Gore admitted to a "credible witness" that he had killed both Porscha and Dexter Cobb.

Gore appeared in an Horry County courtroom Tuesday afternoon, where there was a sense of forgiveness.

"May God bless that man. That's all I have to say," a member of the victim's family said.

Back on Twilight Road, where the crime occurred, there was a sense of relief among residents for a breakthrough in the case.

"That's the general feeling when you get to hear people talking," resident Ricky Norris said. "I was just absolutely blown away something like that could happen so close to a tight-knit community like this."

As Gore sat stoically in the courtroom, all he could do was sit as he awaits his fate.

"Yes, it is innocent until proven guilty," Norris said. "But I would hate to know I was in his shoes if he didn't do it."

Gore has the right to a preliminary hearing. Should he request that hearing, he has 10 days to meet with his public defender to complete that request.

