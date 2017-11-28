Aynor man charged with two counts of murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records.

31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

WMBF News has requested information about Gore’s arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.

