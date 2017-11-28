Aynor man charged after murders of Galivants Ferry siblings

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records.

31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Gore has been charged with the deaths of 25-year-old Porscha Cobb and 26-year-old Dexter Cobb, who both died of gunshot wounds in their home in Galivants Ferry on September 14. Arrest warrants state Gore admitted to a "credible witness" that he had killed both Porscha and Dexter Cobb.

