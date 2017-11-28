Myrtle Beach man arrested after stealing purses, sweatshirt from Murrells Inlet restaurant

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after reportedly taking two purses from employees and a sweatshirt from The Claw House in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, according to online records.

48-year-old Everard Roger Burch was arrested by Horry County Police on Sunday. According to an incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to The Claw House around 9:30 Saturday night.

One of the victims stated the suspect came to the restaurant’s bar and ordered a drink and some food. A credit card was not required to open a bar tab.

After a few minutes, the suspect got up and walked towards the hostess area, were two employees had stored their purses. The suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing the two purses. Before leaving, Burch took a sweatshirt from a rack of clothing for sale.

Burch got away with multiple credit cards, cash, an insurance card, one of the victim’s car and house keys, and both victims drivers licenses.

Burch was caught after using one of the credit cards.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website, he has been charged with financial transaction fraud after being arrested by Horry County Police. It’s unknown at this time if he will faces more charges out of Georgetown County.

WMBF News spoke with one of the victims, who said after his arrest, Burch led police to a gas station on Holmestown Road where he had dumped some of the items he stole. She said both victims had some of their belongings returned.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.