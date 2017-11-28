Myrtle Beach man arrested after stealing purses, sweatshirt from Murrells Inlet restaurant

A fire at a Georgetown County lumber mill is under investigation this morning. The fire was reported at 2701 Indian Hut Road, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The address matches the location listed for Interfor Corporation. Interfor, according to its website, is one of the world’s largest lumber providers.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after reportedly taking two purses from employees and a sweatshirt from The Claw House in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, according to online records. 48-year-old Everard Roger Burch was arrested by Horry County Police on Sunday.More >>
An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records. 31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. WMBF News has requested information about Gore’s arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.More >>
Georgetown police say one suspect has been arrested, and another is still wanted after a shooting that injured one. Alfonzo Lamont Giles, of Andrews, is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on November 24. He is described as 5'9" tall, 180lbs. His last known address was on Base Wood Street in Andrews.More >>
After two days of buying – Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s time to give a little. #GivingTuesday was started 6 years ago as a simple idea to bring people together for a day of unity and gratitude. It has now grown into a global movement. In Myrtle Beach, there are many local business that could use your help today.More >>
In an effort to get proof her daughter was being bullied, the mother sent the 9-year-old to school with a digital audio recorder in her backpack.More >>
The mother told police the baby didn’t have a heartbeat and never started breathing after she gave birth at home.More >>
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.More >>
Tara Woodley, the first woman to come forward with accusations against Massage Envy, has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the company.More >>
Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill the victim, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.More >>
A deadly car crash south of Macon killed two Georgia Southern students - who were also brothers - early Sunday morning.More >>
A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.More >>
A St. Jude patient is getting social media attention after being featured on the Today show.More >>
The device, marketed as a bark deterrent, produces a high frequency tone that only dogs and young people can hear.More >>
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >>
