One arrested, one wanted after shooting at Georgetown Walmart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One arrested, one wanted after shooting at Georgetown Walmart

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Alfonzo Lamont Giles (Source:Georgetown Police) Alfonzo Lamont Giles (Source:Georgetown Police)
Joseph Lee Green (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center) Joseph Lee Green (Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown police say one suspect has been arrested, and another is still wanted after a shooting that injured one at a Walmart in Georgetown. 

Alfonzo Lamont Giles, of Andrews, is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on November 24.

He is described as 5'9" tall, 180lbs. His last known address was on Base Wood Street in Andrews.

Giles is considered armed and dangerous, do not attempt to apprehend him yourself.

If anyone has any information on Giles they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400- or calling 911.

Joseph Lee Green, of Andrews, turned himself in to authorities Monday morning in connection to the shooting. According to online records, he has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping. 

