Fire at Georgetown County saw mill under investigation - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire at Georgetown County saw mill under investigation

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
Crews respond to fire at Georgetown County saw mill (Source: Google Maps) Crews respond to fire at Georgetown County saw mill (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a Georgetown County lumber mill is under investigation Tuesday morning.

The fire was sparked at about 11:20 p.m. Monday by hydraulic equipment inside a metal building at the mill, according to Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire/EMS. The fire was isolated to that building, and was under control by about 12:40 a.m.

The fire was reported at 2701 Indian Hut Road, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The address matches the location listed for Interfor Corporation.  Interfor, according to its website, is one of the world’s largest lumber providers. The Georgetown County location is listed as a sawmill.

The metal building is still intact, Hucks said, but some of the lumber and hydraulic equipment was damaged by the fire. 

Midway Fire Rescue provided two units to assist Georgetown County Fire/EMS around 11:31 p.m. Monday, said Chief Eggiman.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hucks said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Fire at Georgetown County saw mill under investigation

    Fire at Georgetown County saw mill under investigation

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:31 AM EST2017-11-28 13:31:18 GMT

    A fire at a Georgetown County lumber mill is under investigation this morning. The fire was reported at 2701 Indian Hut Road, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The address matches the location listed for Interfor Corporation.  Interfor, according to its website, is one of the world’s largest lumber providers.

    More >>

    A fire at a Georgetown County lumber mill is under investigation this morning. The fire was reported at 2701 Indian Hut Road, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The address matches the location listed for Interfor Corporation.  Interfor, according to its website, is one of the world’s largest lumber providers.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach man arrested after stealing purses, sweatshirt from Murrells Inlet restaurant

    Myrtle Beach man arrested after stealing purses, sweatshirt from Murrells Inlet restaurant

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:48 AM EST2017-11-28 12:48:03 GMT
    Everard Roger Burch (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Everard Roger Burch (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after reportedly taking two purses from employees and a sweatshirt from The Claw House in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, according to online records. 48-year-old Everard Roger Burch was arrested by Horry County Police on Sunday.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after reportedly taking two purses from employees and a sweatshirt from The Claw House in Murrells Inlet on Saturday, according to online records. 48-year-old Everard Roger Burch was arrested by Horry County Police on Sunday.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Aynor man charged with two counts of murder

    Aynor man charged with two counts of murder

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 7:36 AM EST2017-11-28 12:36:47 GMT
    Brandon Craig Gore (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Brandon Craig Gore (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records. 31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.  WMBF News has requested information about Gore’s arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>

    An Aynor man has been booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under two counts of murder, according to online records. 31-year-old Brandon Craig Gore was arrested by Horry County Police on Monday night. He is currently detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.  WMBF News has requested information about Gore’s arrest, check back with us for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly