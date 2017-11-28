Fire at Georgetown County saw mill under investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a Georgetown County lumber mill is under investigation Tuesday morning.

The fire was sparked at about 11:20 p.m. Monday by hydraulic equipment inside a metal building at the mill, according to Chief Tony Hucks with Georgetown County Fire/EMS. The fire was isolated to that building, and was under control by about 12:40 a.m.

The fire was reported at 2701 Indian Hut Road, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. The address matches the location listed for Interfor Corporation. Interfor, according to its website, is one of the world’s largest lumber providers. The Georgetown County location is listed as a sawmill.

The metal building is still intact, Hucks said, but some of the lumber and hydraulic equipment was damaged by the fire.

Midway Fire Rescue provided two units to assist Georgetown County Fire/EMS around 11:31 p.m. Monday, said Chief Eggiman.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hucks said.

