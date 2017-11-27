Marlboro County School Board to make decision on school following parents concerns about possible mold

The school board will make a decision Monday, Dec. 4, regarding what to do with the students. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School Board decided at a special called meeting Monday night it will make a decision on what to do with students at Bennettsville Intermediate School at its next meeting on Dec. 4.

This comes following alleged mold issues at the school. Parents say their kids have missed lots of class because they keep getting sick.

“He missed a whole month of school,” parent Desarea Boyd said of her son. “He missed 30 days of school because he had pneumonia.”

Some parents want the kids relocated to other schools in the county. Others want to see the school demolished and replaced.

The meeting started with confusion. A number of school board members wanted to take some kind of action immediately. Other members said they needed more time to take all factors into consideration.

Parents were not happy with the decision to delay action until next week.

“I’m honestly in shock,” Brittany Stuckey said.

Stuckey’s daughter used to go to Bennettsville Intermediate, but the girl was transferred because she had too many health issues.

“What are they waiting for?” Stuckey said. “Are they waiting for a child to die? Are you waiting for a staff member to die?”

Marlboro County School Board Chairwoman Lucy Parsons said demolishing the school and building a new one, an option many parents are in favor of, is not realistic.

“We don’t have the capacity to go out and build a new school,” Lucy Parsons said. “And certainly you can’t do it immediately, as they’re wanting something to happen immediately.”

Parsons is confident the decision will be made Monday.

“I still hold out hope that we can make an intelligent, responsible, well thought out decision based on facts,” she said.

