Horry County Council sued by mining company for derailing Red Bluff project

HORRY COUNTY, SC - A company that was denied a mining permit from Horry County Council sued the council this month, alleging in court documents that the panel’s decision cost the business tens of millions of dollars.

Red Bluff Trade Center LLC, which owns the nearly 54-acre tract in question, and its mining outfit, Red Bluff Rock LLC, appealed the council’s decision on Nov. 16, according to court records.

County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said via email that the county had received the company's complaint and would respond in court filings. County officials typically don’t comment on pending litigation.

Last month, county council unanimously voted against a resolution that would have allowed mining in the Red Bluff community. Although the mining company had withdrawn its request, council members said they wanted to vote on the measure as a gesture to area residents and some environmentalists who opposed the project.

But court documents indicate the company had pulled its request to give the firm more time to respond to the public's concerns about the mine. The company maintains it did not know the council would vote on the resolution that night.

“Plaintiffs and their agents and/or representatives were denied the opportunity to be heard by Council in support of its Mine Permit Application,” the lawsuit states.

The company also states in court papers that county officials knew about their plans and guided them through the process until a backlash led to the council's vote.

The lawsuit contends the county’s mining ordinance is unconstitutional and asks the court to reverse the council’s “arbitrary, irrational” decision and allow the company to mine the property. The business is also seeking damages.

“There is no sound evidence to support the Council’s denial of the Mining Permit,” the lawsuit states.

Plans in the works for years

The property owner purchased the land in 2007 for just under $2.7 million when the site’s zoning was high bulk retail, according to court records. At that time, the company suspected the site contained limestone reserves.

The owner of the Red Bluff businesses, William Griste, waited years to pursue any mining operations there because of a non-compete agreement tied to the location of the property. That contract ended in 2014.

At that point, the company began pursuing mining operations on about 35 acres of the land, records show.

The company estimates the site contains more than $70 million worth of materials.

The company maintains it received all the required state and federal approvals for the project, but the council’s vote derailed its efforts.

The company asserts it has spent more than $100,000 on engineering firms, geological testing and other research for the project. Investors were also lined up for the mining operation.

The permit initially came up for a vote on Aug. 22, but an outcry from residents prompted councilman Danny Hardee, who represents the area in question, to ask his peers to postpone the vote until the company could meet with the community.

On Sept. 26, a community meeting was held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, which sits near the proposed mine.

Afterwards, a resolution was placed on the Oct. 17 council agenda.

On the day the vote was scheduled to take place, the company’s consultant, Mike Wooten of DDC Engineers, called the county’s planning and zoning office and asked that the mining permit request be removed from the agenda and the vote be postponed until the company had time to respond to the concerns about the mine.

Wooten also emailed the planning office and county council chairman Mark Lazarus, according to the lawsuit.

“The Council’s decision is unlawful, irrational, arbitrary and capricious and unsupported by substantial, reliable, and probative evidence, was made with unbridled discretion, conflicts with state law, and violates the Plaintiffs’ rights as secured by the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States,” the lawsuit states.

When council members voted against the resolution, Hardee said he would abide by the residents' wishes.

“We heard you and we’re listening to you and we want to do what’s right,” he said then. “That’s our job.”

Last year, the company began discussing its plans with the county and started looking to rezone the site to a classification that would allow mining, according to court records.

The lawsuit states that the council even changed its zoning policies to permit mining in commercial agriculture districts at the same time the company sought the rezoning to that classification.

The rezoning was approved in February with a favorable recommendation from county staff, according to court documents.

“The application for the rezoning clearly identified the reason for the requested rezoning was to establish a mining operation,” the lawsuit states.

