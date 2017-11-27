Coast Guard rescues man experiencing chest pains on fishing boat near Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 51-year-old man from a fishing boat that was 25 miles southeast of Murrells Inlet.

According to a press release, the Coast Guard’s Charleston command center got a call at 3:45 p.m. Monday from the crew of the Shooting Star, a 42-foot fishing boat, who said a crew member was having chest pains.

A Coast Guard helicopter launched just before 4:30 p.m. and arrived on scene at 5 p.m., the release stated.

The crew hoisted the man and took him to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.