Conway officials consider using parking spaces for outdoor dining seating

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Downtown Alive is pushing for more outdoor dining space and wants to use parking lots to make it happen.

The innovative new idea is called "parklets" and the goal is to take available parking spaces in the downtown district and turn them into outdoor seating for restaurants and bars.

“We do have some large vacancies in the downtown district right now that we are waiting for the perfect new owners to come into place. I think this might play into getting those new spaces rented and also sold for the long-term effects for downtown,” Hillary Howard, executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, said.

Howard has heard the parklet pilot program tossed around in the Main Street national spotlight and saw one firsthand in downtown Sumter.

The pilot program was brought before Conway City Council during the last council workshop and Howard said she heard positive feedback.

“Obviously we have some things to work out, some safety ideas, some construction, but city council gave the thumbs up to move forward,” Howard said.

Downtown Conway consists of about six square blocks and it’s not totally occupied, so the goal of parklets is to start a new generation of shop owners to fill the six vacant storefronts.

“A number of those are for sale only. Some are set up for restaurant only and some are under contract," Howard said. "Actually we have three or four under contract ready to turn over to a new owner.”

The Black Water Market is a 13,000-square-foot retail, dining and apartment living development that opened in 2004. Russell Fowler, one of the property owners, said he can envision a parklet right out front.

“I am hoping I have a tenant that builds it," Fowler said. "You see everything is perfect here for that because we are on a city street, with Laurel Street being one of the city streets that’s off from the main thoroughfare, so it would benefit greatly. That would bring more pizzazz and a little more excitement to draw more people in.”

The parklet must be built on a city-maintained road, not state maintained. Fowler isn’t worried about the loss of parking because the side streets of Main Street are rarely full.

"I’ve seen this idea before in Chicago or some larger towns, so I knew what the concept was and it seems to create a more festive atmosphere,” he said.

He also thinks the parklets could increase dining seating by more than 20 percent.

“I’ve always believed if you build it, they’ll come,” Fowler said.

The parklets pilot program idea will go before Conway City Council a few more times, according to Howard. It also must go through the community appearance board and the planning commission.

Conway Downtown Alive also plans to offer incentives to property owners or tenants and said the program could start as soon as next spring.

