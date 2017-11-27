Man struck by bullet while walking down a street in Georgetown

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after being struck by a bullet in the 1800 block of Prince Street in Georgetown on Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, the victim said he was walking down the side of the street when the bullet hit him in the arm.

The man was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300 or (843) 545-4400.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.